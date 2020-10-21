Curtis Allan Rosar
Richmond, Ind. - Curtis Allan Rosar, age 80, of Richmond, Indiana, died peacefully Monday, October 19, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born November 1, 1939, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to George Curtis and Marian Louise Allan Rosar, Allan was a life-long resident of Richmond. After graduating from Richmond High School in 1958, Allan earned a degree in industrial engineering from Lehigh University in 1962, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Following graduation, Allan returned to Richmond to serve as president of Dunham Lehr, a farm equipment manufacturing company, with his father and his brother, Phil. Later, he became president of Productivity Corporation in Richmond and Pro Cal of California and founded and ran both Devco Realty and C. Allan Rosar and Associates. During his life in Richmond, Allan served on many boards: Wayne County Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Wayne County, Reid Hospital, Reid Foundation, Atlantis Submarines in Hawaii, Cardinal Ethanol, and First National Bank/Chase. He was a life-long member of First English Lutheran Church and formerly served as president of the church council.
Blessed with a keen business mind and generous heart, Allan loved using his gifts to give back to the Richmond community he loved and served. Allan was inducted into the Eastern Indiana Junior Achievement Hall of Fame and received the Outstanding Achievement in Business and Community Leadership Award. He was an avid reader and enjoyed prairie dog hunting, trap shooting, and traveling out West. But what he loved most was spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Miriam Louise Kaeuper Rosar; beloved daughters, Sarah (Mike) Burnham of Carmel, Indiana, and Sharon (Greg) Rexing and Carrie (Dan) Sailer, both of Zionsville, Indiana; grandchildren, Rebecca, Laura, Abby, and Henry Burnham, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Josh Rexing, and Olivia, George, and Sam Sailer, who affectionately called him "Bop Bop"; brother, Phil (Saundra) Rosar of Richmond; niece, Kate (Kelly) Walton; nephew, Jolyon (Sarah) Bowman; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff of Friends Fellowship Community for the love and care they gave to Allan.
Private graveside service for Curtis Allan Rosar will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at First English Lutheran Church and will be announced by the family at a later date. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Boys and Girls Clubs of Wayne County, 1717 South L Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
