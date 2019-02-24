|
Curtis Junior Ellett Sr.
Richmond, Ind - Curtis Junior Ellett Sr. passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on February 21, 2019. He was born July 6, 1943, to Curtis and Marjorie Ellett in Danville, Illinois.
Curtis had lived in Wayne County most of his life. He served in the United States Army from 1957 - 1961. He was retired from Mosey Manufacturing after giving 32 years. Curtis was a hard worker and he never knew a stranger. Curtis was a loving father, grandfather and most of all a loving husband of 52 years to his wife, Loretta whom he loved so much; she was his everything and the love of his life. Curtis loved to camp with his family. Curtis wants everyone to remember him with good thoughts.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife: Loretta Ellett; three children: Anita Woehrmann, Curtis Ellett Jr and Brian Ellett (Tammy Muncie-Ellett); four grandchildren: Samantha Ellett, Dillon Ellett, Casey Woehrmann and Alex Woehrmann; great granddaughter: Evie Woehrmann; brother-in-law who was referred to as his oldest son: Bobby Johnson; sister: Connie Britt; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his best friend, his dog Mikey.
Besides his parents and grandparents, he is preceded in death by a brother: Ronnie Ellett and a sister: Linda Cade.
At Curtis' request there will be no public services. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 24, 2019