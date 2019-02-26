Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis M. Williams


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Curtis M. Williams Obituary
Curtis M. Williams

Richmond, Ind. - Curtis M. Williams, age 63, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home.

Born May 9, 1955, in Richmond, Indiana, to Harold and Elizabeth "Betty" Abrams Williams Jr., Curtis lived in Richmond for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy. Curtis was a carpenter at Earlham College for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, spending time outdoors, playing practical jokes, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his significant other of 15 years, Marlene Penfield; daughters, Heather (Randy Carpenter) Williams of Richmond, Jennifer Fitzwater of Hagerstown, Indiana, and Valerie (Josh) Hunsinger of Centerville, Indiana; son, Travis (Megan Hughes) Williams of Richmond; several grandchildren; sisters, Cheri (David) Jetmore and Constance (Danny Stamper) Sanders, both of Richmond and Carole Davis of Port Charlotte, Florida; aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bruce Davis; niece, Ashley VandeVord; and nephew, Zachary Davis.

Memorial visitation for Curtis M. Williams will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. An open time of sharing will follow at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with friends and family encouraged to speak. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Earlham College, 801 National Road West, Richmond, IN 47374 or , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now