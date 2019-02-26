Curtis M. Williams



Richmond, Ind. - Curtis M. Williams, age 63, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home.



Born May 9, 1955, in Richmond, Indiana, to Harold and Elizabeth "Betty" Abrams Williams Jr., Curtis lived in Richmond for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy. Curtis was a carpenter at Earlham College for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, spending time outdoors, playing practical jokes, and spending time with his grandchildren.



Survivors include his significant other of 15 years, Marlene Penfield; daughters, Heather (Randy Carpenter) Williams of Richmond, Jennifer Fitzwater of Hagerstown, Indiana, and Valerie (Josh) Hunsinger of Centerville, Indiana; son, Travis (Megan Hughes) Williams of Richmond; several grandchildren; sisters, Cheri (David) Jetmore and Constance (Danny Stamper) Sanders, both of Richmond and Carole Davis of Port Charlotte, Florida; aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bruce Davis; niece, Ashley VandeVord; and nephew, Zachary Davis.



Memorial visitation for Curtis M. Williams will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. An open time of sharing will follow at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with friends and family encouraged to speak. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Earlham College, 801 National Road West, Richmond, IN 47374 or , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278.



