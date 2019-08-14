|
Cynthia Ann Kendall
New Paris, Ohio - Cynthia Ann Kendall, age 62, of New Paris, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019, at her home after a short battle with leukemia.
Cynthia was born on March 2, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, to Frank and Juanita M. Coleman Summers. She loved attending church and was a member of Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Richmond. Cynthia enjoyed cooking, knitting, and watching CTFxC on YouTube with her youngest son. She loved watching her grandkids and was a proud "Gryffindor".
Survivors include her children, Michael (Amber) Summers of Richmond, Kristin (Tony) Begley of Amelia, Ohio, and Timothy Kendall of New Paris; grandchildren, Miles Rogers, Drew Rogers, Liam Summers, Jordyn Begley, Evan Summers, Owen Summers, and David Begley; sisters, Heidi (Greg) White of Centerville, Indiana, Lori (Chris) Schoemaker of Caledonia, Wisconsin, Tanja Dillon of New Paris, and Wendy Davis of Centerville, Indiana; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial visitation for Cynthia Ann Kendall will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Ben Smith officiating.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 14, 2019