Cynthia K. CraneLiberty - Cynthia K. Crane, 59, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at IU Methodist in Indianapolis.The daughter of William and Elizabeth Davis Moore, Cynthia was born December 24, 1960 in Richmond, Indiana. She graduated from Union County High School with the class of 1979. Cynthia married Keith Crane on December 2, 2005, spending six years together before his death in 2012. She was a faithful member of New Life Ministries in Connersville. Cynthia loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo and various card games.Cynthia is survived by her daughters: Letitia Donovan, Rachel and husband Rickey Dunn, all of Liberty; sister: Vicky and husband Scott Pfledderer of Yorkshire, Ohio; step-daughters: Stephanie and husband Mike Gillespie, Joy and husband Rick Ringer, all of Florida; grandchildren: Tyler, Cameron, Amanda, and Hannah; Step-grandchildren: Brittany, Alexis, Jessica, Savannah, and Tyler; several nieces and nephews; many friends.In addition to her parents and husband, Cynthia is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.A funeral service for Cynthia will be held at 11a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Showalter Blackwell Long, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty. A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4p.m. until 8p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Ministries, Connersville, in Cynthia's honor.