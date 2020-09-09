Dale A. Markley
Richmond, IN - Dale A. Markley 84 of Richmond died September 8, 2020 at his home after a short battle with Cancer. He was born November 8, 1935, in Richmond and lived here all his life. He retired from Rosa's Office Plus where he worked in Sales. He was a member of Webb Lodge#24 F.&A.M., Scottish Rite Indianapolis Valley, Murat Shrine, and Tarum Shrine Club.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years Vergie, four children David (Bonnie) Markley of Bellevue, Washington, Sharon McDowell of Richmond, Julie (Greg) Horn of Williamsburg, and Robert Markley of Tucson, Arizona, three grandchildren, Drew (Annie) Rhoda, Megan Hunter, and Katlyn (Taylor) Helms, three great-grandchildren Connor, Kendyl, and Audrey, with one on the way. He is preceded in death by his brother Bill Markley and his sister Delores Reasoner.
Private graveside services will be held in Elkhorn Cemetery with Rev. Scott Bell officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Help the Animals Shelter 2101 West Main Street Richmond, Indiana 47374 or Circle "U" Help Center 19 North 13th Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.