Dale Ellis Dearth
Liberty - Dale E. Dearth, 70, Liberty, IN
1/30/1949 - 9/16/2019
Dale Ellis Dearth passed away on September 16, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. As a native of Union County, he graduated from Short High School in 1967. He was well known as not only a family man with virtue, but also a great friend, and honorable horseman. He is survived by his wife Joanna, of 48 years, as well as his children Trisha Dearth, Darin (Tonya) Dearth, and Deanna (Torey) Hunt. He was the biggest supporter of his eight grandchildren, Kyle Ramsey, Dylan Dearth, Derek Dearth, Kody Witham, Morgan Hunt, Kennedy Seals, Wesley Hunt and Korbyn Lehman. Dale is also survived by his siblings Donald Dearth Jr., Debbie Matix and Danny Dearth, in addition to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many lifelong friendships. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Donald Dearth, Sr.
Dale was very special to many, and he followed his dreams, while supporting his family every step of the way. Dale retired after nearly 30 years at Visteon (Ford) in addition to becoming a well renowned horse trainer. Initially with American Quarter Horses, some of which competed at the All American Quarter Horse Congress, as well as beginning his thoroughbred career on a hope and a prayer that Mountain Traffic was faster than the others. Turns out….he was. That was the very beginning of a long career in the Thoroughbred Racing Industry. He, along with his wife, built a thoroughbred racing and breeding stable that was successful for many years. He was very proud of his accomplishments as a horseman, which had been long taught to him by his parents and mentors along the way. Dale was a member of the Indiana Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association for many years, as well as a member of The Sons of the American Legion.
Dale and Joanna also ran a western store for nearly 10 years here in Union County, which had branched out to include a location in Richmond. They were well known for not only the most popular western apparel, but also a large selection in show tack.
A receiving of friends and family for Dale will be held at Showalter, Blackwell, Long, in Liberty, IN on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 11:00am to 2:00pm., with services following directly after. We would also like to invite all who knew Dale to come and join us for a celebration of life following the services at the American Legion, Post 122 in Liberty, in the upstairs. Let's celebrate the man he was and share our great stories about him.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 20, 2019