Services
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH 45347
(937) 437-4141
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH 45347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Limburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale R. Limburg


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale R. Limburg Obituary
Dale R. Limburg

New Paris, Ohiio - Dale R. Limburg, 67 of New Paris, OH, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence. Born on May 6, 1952 in Richmond, IN, he was the son of the late Samuel and Fleeda (Gaston) Limburg. Dale had worked at Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing in Eaton and served in the U.S. Army. Member of the NRA. Preceded in death by his Sister: Janice Carolyn Limburg.

Survived by his Sons: Dustin (Sarah) Limburg and Devin (Kendell) Limburg; Brothers: Kenneth (Redia) Limburg and Douglas (Vivian) Limburg; Sister: Anna Marie "Tina" Steuart. Grandchildren: Conner and Allyson Limburg, Nieces and Nephews.

Public Calling will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. in New Paris, OH. A private inurnment will be held in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation c/o Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio 45433 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -