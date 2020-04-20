|
|
Dale Sharits
Richmond - Dale Sharits, 76, of Richmond, Indiana died Sunday morning April 19, 2020 at the Veterans Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. Dale was born on August 6, 1943 in Richmond, Indiana to the late Cecil and Vivian (Dixon) Sharits. He was raised in the south end of Richmond along with his younger brother David. Dale graduated with the class of 1962 and during his senior year of high school decided to follow in his father's footsteps and enlisted in the United States Army. Dale was honorably discharged after 5 years and 26 days of service which included 2 tours in Vietnam. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal and also qualified expert in rifle and M-1 sharpshooter. While stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs he met his beloved wife, the former Bernice Bravo. They were married in March of 1967. Upon his return to Richmond he applied and was accepted into the police academy. As a rookie police officer, his first patrol was the downtown explosion. After retirement from the police department he started working at the Richmond State Hospital as director of security. He eventually had to go on disability from the state hospital position after developing medical complications from exposure to agent orange.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Bernice Sharits; 1 son, Kenneth (Siu) Sharits; 2 grandsons, Jacob and Joshua. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Sharits in March of 1990 and his brother, David.
Dale and his family would like to thank Ginni Wilson for all she has done for them. She is thought of as their second daughter. The family also would like to thank the Springs Nursing Facility for the excellent care during Dale's stay as well as Dayton VA Medical Center for their show of respect for Dale's needs as a wounded veteran of the Vietnam War.
No services are planned at this time. Dale requested to be memorialized privately.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020