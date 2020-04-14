|
Dale Stevens
Liberty - Dale S. Stevens, age 92, of Kitchel, began his eternal life on April 14, 2020. A Union County native, he was born October 25, 1927 to Spencer and Gleda Stevens. Dale graduated from Kitchel High School and was active in sports.
In 1948, he married Donna Davis, and they started farming with his dad on the family farm. Dale was a member of Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church, and enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years. He was also a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge #58 F&AM.
At age 50, he pursued his lifetime passion with aviation, by attaining his private pilot license and instrument rating. He and Donna enjoyed flying their Cessna to Washington State to visit nephews, and south to Florida to visit their daughter, among many other excursions for nearly twenty years. After retiring from farming, he became a self-taught, skilled woodworker, creating countless rolling pins and cutting boards for family and friends, sideboard tables, dining room tables and chairs for each granddaughter, and grandfather clocks for each daughter.
In addition to Donna, Dale is survived by two daughters, Connie (Charles) Maples of Connersville and Linda (Ronald) Coleman of Ocala, Florida, two grandchildren, Holly Maples of Little Rock, Arkansas and Karina Hinton (Matt) of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, and two great grandsons, Wyatt and Shelby Hinton. He is also survived by his beloved sisters Jeanne Hubbard and Gwen (Doyne) Wildman, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family expresses sincere appreciation and gratitude to Kathy Burkhead of Liberty, as well as Reid Hospice, for their loving care of Dale.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for close family and friends.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020