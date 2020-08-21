Daniel Bolser
Liberty - Daniel H. Bolser, 55, of Liberty passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 due to a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on October 2, 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Allen W. Bolser and Sandra Schmidt Bolser. On July 26, 1995, Daniel married the love of his life and the mother of his children in Gatlinburg, TN, Karen Wehr.
Daniel graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1983.
He was a member of Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church in Liberty and served on the soil and water board in Union County for many years.
Daniel worked at Osborn Industries as a machinist where he was a mentor and group leader. Along with working at Osborn, he was also a highly active farmer. He could call all the cows in his field by name. It was a true passion for him to take care of his herd. When he wasn't staying busy on his farm, he loved to hunt and fish.
Along with his wife, Karen, of 25 years, he is survived by his mother, Sandra; daughters, Allison (Dylan Steele) Bolser, of Connersville and Samantha (Cameron Meyers) Bolser, of Brookville; a son, Benjamin Bolser, of Liberty; a brother, Jerry (Kellie) Obert, of West Harrison, Indiana; sisters, Denise (Will) Nolan and Kimberlee Bechtel, both of Sunman, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; many friends, his Rottweiler puppy, Ruger, and his 62 cows.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Allen W. Bolser; a brother in law, Roland Bechtel; and maternal grandparents, Howard and Lavera Schmidt.
Visitation for Daniel will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, Liberty, 310 N. Main St, Liberty, IN 47353. The funeral service will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00am, at the funeral home with Reverend Scott Bell officiating. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
