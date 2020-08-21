1/1
Daniel Bolser
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Bolser

Liberty - Daniel H. Bolser, 55, of Liberty passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 due to a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born on October 2, 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Allen W. Bolser and Sandra Schmidt Bolser. On July 26, 1995, Daniel married the love of his life and the mother of his children in Gatlinburg, TN, Karen Wehr.

Daniel graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1983.

He was a member of Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church in Liberty and served on the soil and water board in Union County for many years.

Daniel worked at Osborn Industries as a machinist where he was a mentor and group leader. Along with working at Osborn, he was also a highly active farmer. He could call all the cows in his field by name. It was a true passion for him to take care of his herd. When he wasn't staying busy on his farm, he loved to hunt and fish.

Along with his wife, Karen, of 25 years, he is survived by his mother, Sandra; daughters, Allison (Dylan Steele) Bolser, of Connersville and Samantha (Cameron Meyers) Bolser, of Brookville; a son, Benjamin Bolser, of Liberty; a brother, Jerry (Kellie) Obert, of West Harrison, Indiana; sisters, Denise (Will) Nolan and Kimberlee Bechtel, both of Sunman, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; many friends, his Rottweiler puppy, Ruger, and his 62 cows.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Allen W. Bolser; a brother in law, Roland Bechtel; and maternal grandparents, Howard and Lavera Schmidt.

Visitation for Daniel will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, Liberty, 310 N. Main St, Liberty, IN 47353. The funeral service will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00am, at the funeral home with Reverend Scott Bell officiating. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty
310 N. Main Street
Liberty, IN 47353
(765) 458-0745
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home - Liberty

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved