Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Daniel Lee Kindley

Daniel Lee Kindley Obituary
Daniel Lee Kindley

Richmond - Daniel Lee Kindley, age 77, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.

Born October 8, 1942, in Richmond, Indiana, to Elmer Clayton and Doris Louise Hodson Kindley, Dan grew up in Abington, Indiana, and was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. He graduated from Centerville High School. Dan served in the United States Air Force. He loved working as a negotiator, making and closing deals, at Mosey Manufacturing Company, Inc. for 44 years until retiring. Dan was a member of the Abington Township Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed target shooting, photography, and spending time with his family and close friends. Dan always had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Gladys Geraldine "Geri" Taylor Kindley; daughter, Renee (Ed) Charles of Centerville, Indiana; sons, Eric Kindley of Arkansas and Tony (Debbie) Risch of Richmond; grandchildren, Brandon Kindley, Rachel (Dan) Sigmon, Jennifer Davis, Veronica (Cory) Life, Coleman (Amanda) Risch, and Trina Risch; great-grandchildren, Jackson Davis, Colten and Shelby Life, and Gavin, Hannah, and June Risch; sisters, Linda Rector of Hagerstown, Indiana, Lorena Foster of California, and Deborah McNichols of Missouri; brother, Timothy Kindley of California; and many, good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Kindley.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Daniel Lee Kindley will be private. Private graveside service will be held at Elkhorn Cemetery with Pastor Danny Cross officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Abington Township Volunteer Fire Department, 4618 Potter Shop Road, Centerville, IN 47330 or The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 14 to May 15, 2020
