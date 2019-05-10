Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery, near Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren
373 Love Road
New Paris, OH
Daniel Phillips Obituary
Daniel Phillips

Richmond - Daniel J. Phillips, 92, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after an extensive battle with multiple health problems.

Dan was born at home, in Arba, Indiana, on October 6, 1926, to the late Leonard Curtis and Carrie (Schneck) Phillips.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Floyd; and his brothers, Jack, Robert, James, Eugene, Sidney, Matthew and Joseph Phillips.

Dan was a lifelong resident of Richmond, except for his military service in the Marine Corps, where he served in the South Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon returning to Richmond, he began his career on the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1946, firing "Pennsy Steamers", then running the steam engines as an engineer, and working through the migration to Diesel. He also saw other changes as the Pennsylvania Railroad consolidated with the New York Central and later the mass consolidation which formed Conrail. He retired in 1989.

Dan was a lifetime member of the VFW. He thrived on baseball in general, the Cincinnati Reds in particular! Dan was an avid college basketball fan. He loved to play tic-tac-toe and checkers and watch for hummingbirds with his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed outside games of croquet and year-round inside games of Hearts.

Dan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy (Moore) Phillips, his two daughters and two sons, his nine grandchildren, his 20 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Paul, of Richmond.

A graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, near Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, 373 Love Road, New Paris, Ohio, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m, with Chaplain J.B. Bennett officiating. Full military honors will follow by the Greenville Honor Guard.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison campus with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Reid Hospice, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, Indiana 47374.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 10, 2019
