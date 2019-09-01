|
Daniel R. McCurdy
Centerville, Ind. - Daniel R. McCurdy, age 39, of Centerville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his home.
Born May 26, 1980, in Richmond, Indiana, to Donnie and Tami Noble McCurdy, Dan was a life-long resident of Centerville. He was a 1998 graduate of Centerville High School. Dan worked for his dad in the construction industry for the past 22 years. On March 21, 2015, he married Nicol Miles, which was one of the happiest days of his life. Together, they loved watching sunsets. Dan and Nicol would often refer to each other as being their "person" and best friend. He also loved spending time with his daughters, Ava and Khloe, who brought so much joy to him. Dan enjoyed music, especially the Beatles. He was an excellent guitarist and artist. Dan liked bantering with both of his parents. He was a kind and gentle soul, who will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Nicol Miles McCurdy; daughters, Ava and Khloe; father, Donnie (Carol) McCurdy of Centerville; mother, Tami (Dave) Stevens of Richmond; brother, Kevin McCurdy of Centerville; stepsisters, Amanda (Jason) Landrum of Kokomo, Indiana, and Rae Ann (Mark) Turner of Richmond; maternal grandfather, Larry Noble; paternal grandparents, Don and Jan McCurdy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Sharon Miles of Centerville; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nancy Kolger.
A private service for Daniel R. McCurdy will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 1, 2019