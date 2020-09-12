Dannie Lee "Chopper Dan" Wallace
Richmond, IN - Dannie Lee "Chopper "Dan" Wallace age 51 of Richmond died September 10, 2020, unexpectedly at Reid Health. He was born March 3, 1969, in Richmond to Herbert and Betty Ryan Wallace and lived here all his life. Donnie worked in the casket industry at Starcorp and Milso Casket Companies, as well as 19 years at Matthews Casket Company. He currently was working at Sugar Creek.
Dannie enjoyed music, dancing, bargain shopping, concerts, food, karaoke, wrestling, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a family man, a jokester, the life of the party.
Dannie is survived by his two children Kaylee (Jordan) Wallace-Mohler of Boston and Justin Wallace of Richmond, one grandson Colten Mohler, his two sisters Kathy Benjamin (Danny Lunsford) of Richmond and Paula Henry of new Paris, Ohio, nieces and nephews, his former wife Suzanne Filo-Wallace of Richmond, and his best friends Richy Morefield and Jamie Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Herbie Wallace.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. On-line, condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
