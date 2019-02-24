Danny Wayne Capps



Richmond - Danny Wayne Capps 61 of Richmond stepped in to heaven February 21, 2019. He was born December 9, 1957 in Harlan, Ky. to Earl and Loretta Coker Capps and lived here all of his life.



Danny loved life, fishing, camping, hunting, hiking and country cruises.



He recently received Christ into his life.



He is survived by his former wife Brenda Capps who continued to be there for Danny throughout the rest of his life; two children Danny (Jennifer) Capps of Richmond, Jesse (Natalie) Capps of Connersville, two step sons Shane Shook, Bruce (Amy) Ponder, eleven grandchildren Kayden, Keton, Aries, Alex, Allyson, Aiden, Abigail, Aubrey, Ari, Layne, Gavin one god-daughter Cayla, great god-son Keevyn, one brother Randy (Linda) Capps, one sister Sarah Capps. He leaves behind longtime friends Garry, Steve, Wayne, Donnie, Timmy, Joe, Fawcett, many other family members and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Debbie Capps and his first wife Judy.



The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to comfort care Reid Hospice for the care of their loved one.



Services will be 12PM Monday February 25, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastors Michael and Jennifer Stonebraker officiating. Friends may call from 10AM to 12PM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to offset expense of the funeral would be appreciated.