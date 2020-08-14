1/1
Darel Southward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darel Southward

Mr. Darel R. Southward, 95, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13 at Friends Fellowship Community.

Darel was born in Marshall, Arkansas on December 7, 1924, the son of Elmer Guy & Fern Estelleruth Newton Southward.

Darel entered the US Army on July 6, 1943. He served in an Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion for the duration of World War Two and received his honorable discharge on February 2, 1946. He enjoyed a career as an operating engineer in the heavy construction industry in California with General Ledger and Melhorn Construction, from where he retired. While living out west, he was a member of Shadow Mountain Community Church and the Blackmar Masonic Lodge #442.

Darel moved to the Lynn community in 2002, the same year he married the former Willodean Skinner Johnson. They shared 13 years of marriage before her death on October 19, 2015. He had attended First Baptist Church in Richmond and the Lynn Church of the Nazarene. Darel always enjoyed woodworking.

Darel will be missed by eight grandchildren; his niece, Krystal Emery; nephews, John Southward and Ed MacConaghy.

Darel was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Willodean; stepson, Max Johnson; sister, Ruth and brother, Dorsey Ferdinand Southward.

Visitation for Darel will be from 10 - 11 am on Monday, August 17 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.

A funeral ceremony will be conducted by Pastor Tom Govin at 11:00 am on Monday, August 17 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved