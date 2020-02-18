|
Darrell "Pete" Frame
Hagerstown - Darrell D. "Pete" Frame, 83, finished his race in the comfort of his home on Monday, February 17.
Pete was born on September 15, 1936 in Webster Township to Denver and Esther Duke Frame. He was a 1954 graduate of Webster High School. He joined the Indiana National Guard but soon transferred to the US Marine Corps, where he served honorably for three years and six months before his discharge at the rank of Sergeant. It was shortly after his Marine Corps service that he met Melanie "Pat" Boyd. They were married on May 6, 1958 and were blessed with one daughter and two sons.
Pete earned his Masters of Education from Ball State University. His 21-year career teaching Industrial Arts began at Knightstown. He soon accepted a position that divided his instructional time between Williamsburg High School, Whitewater High School and Fountain City High School. When the Northeastern Wayne School Corporation constructed their new building in the 1960s, Pete designed the Industrial Arts Department facilities down to the last fixture. He left the classroom in 1982 but not before inspiring many of his students to pursue careers in architecture and engineering. Pete retired for good in 2001 as Production Manager for Saver Systems. After retiring, Pete and Pat split their time between their Indiana and Idaho families. He had a passion for his grandchildren, teaching, farming and gardening, all of which tied into the many memories he and Pat enjoyed making together and reliving often.
Pete loved Jesus and enjoyed regularly attending LifeSpring Church, formerly Fountain City Wesleyan.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Pat; daughter & son-in-law, Patti & Carl Dole; sons, John Frame & wife, Jenni; Peter Frame; grandchildren, Jeremiah Dole & wife, Karen, Eliza Ward & husband, Tim, Jenny Dole, David Dole, TJ Frame, Brady Frame, Rose Frame and Tiffani Frame; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Dole and Virginia Dole; brothers, Dean Frame & wife, Catherine; sister, Marcella Topp; brother, Victor Frame; and several favorite nieces and nephews.
Pete was preceded in death by his brothers, Lemoine, Leonard and Lloyd Frame; sister, Cathy Frame.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at LifeSpring Church, 5600 US 27 North. Interment with military rites will follow in Williamsburg Cemetery.
Family & friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 21 at the church.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for LifeSpring Church, 5600 US 27 North, Richmond, IN 47374 or , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020