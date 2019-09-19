|
Darrell L. Robinson, Sr.
Richmond, IN - Darrell L. Robinson, Sr. passed away at I.U. Health University Hospital on September 13, 2019. He was born March 27, 1958, to Jackie and Anita Robinson, in Richmond, Indiana.
Darrell lived most of his life in Wayne County; however, he lived in Arkansas for seven years employed as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed watching I.U. Basketball, NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed fishing and family cookouts. Darrell always had a smile on his face; he was loved and he loved his family. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memory, son: Darrell Robinson, Jr.; two grandchildren: Darrell Robinson and Madison Robinson; sister: Elaine (Chuck Study) Robinson; nephews: Josh Robinson, Todd Robinson and Terry Robinson; and many friends including a special friend: John Plank. He will also be missed by his dog, Charity.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother: Terry Robinson; and a sister: Juanita Robinson.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday beginning at 11:00 AM. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 19, 2019