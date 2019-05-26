|
Darrell Thom
Modoc - Darrell Lee Thom, 72, passed away at his home Wednesday morning May 22, 2019 after an extended illness. Darrell was born in New Castle, Indiana on April 8, 1947 to Charles Howard and Reba Oneida (Goble) Thom. He was raised in the Dublin community and graduated from Lincoln High School in Cambridge City with the class of 1966. Darrell served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War while stationed in Germany for 18 months. Darrell was a mechanic and worked for several agriculture equipment repair businesses including MacAllister Machinery, A.T. & I and Winchester Ag. He had lived in Richmond prior to moving to rural Modoc 16 years ago.
Survivors include his sister, Diana Shank of Milton; 1 niece, Anthonette (Rick) Reece of Milton; 2 nephews, Adam (Angie) Shank of Cambridge City and Nick (Sara) Shank of Huber Heights, OH; several cousins.
Darrell was preceded in death by his father on October 15, 1988; his mother on April 12, 2005 and brother in-law, James L. Shank on September 12, 2011.
No services are planned at this time. Following cremation at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, private interment will be made at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin. Memorial contributions can be made to the Milton Christian Church- P.O. Box 534 / Milton, IN 47357.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019