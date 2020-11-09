1/1
Darrin Daugherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrin Daugherty

Webster - Darrin R. Daugherty, 54, passed away at his home.

Darrin was born in Richmond, Indiana, on December 29, 1965, the son of Ronald L. Daugherty and Julia Roberts Townsend. Darrin was a 1984 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and served in the US Army.

Darrin married the former Shari Farmer on October 18, 1994. They were blessed with two sons and almost 15 years of marriage before her death on October 11, 2009. He worked in the wire mill at Belden. Darrin loved IU Basketball and watching NASCAR. He also liked fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Darrin will be missed by his sons, Dillon Daugherty and Devin Daugherty; mother, Julia Townsend & husband, Beau; sister, Missy Daugherty; and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Darrin was preceded in death by his dad, wife, infant brother, Michael Daugherty; maternal grandparents, Clifford & Margie Roberts; paternal grandparents, Ray & Harriet Daugherty.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3-4 pm on Saturday, November 14 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US Highway 27, Fountain City. Pastor John Maples will celebrate Darrin's life beginning at 4:00 pm.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the 2nd Chance Animal Rescue of Richmond, Inc., 2905 US 35, Richmond, IN 47374 or Animal Care Alliance, 1353 Abington Pike, Richmond, IN 47374

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved