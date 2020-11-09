Darrin Daugherty
Webster - Darrin R. Daugherty, 54, passed away at his home.
Darrin was born in Richmond, Indiana, on December 29, 1965, the son of Ronald L. Daugherty and Julia Roberts Townsend. Darrin was a 1984 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and served in the US Army.
Darrin married the former Shari Farmer on October 18, 1994. They were blessed with two sons and almost 15 years of marriage before her death on October 11, 2009. He worked in the wire mill at Belden. Darrin loved IU Basketball and watching NASCAR. He also liked fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Darrin will be missed by his sons, Dillon Daugherty and Devin Daugherty; mother, Julia Townsend & husband, Beau; sister, Missy Daugherty; and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Darrin was preceded in death by his dad, wife, infant brother, Michael Daugherty; maternal grandparents, Clifford & Margie Roberts; paternal grandparents, Ray & Harriet Daugherty.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3-4 pm on Saturday, November 14 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US Highway 27, Fountain City. Pastor John Maples will celebrate Darrin's life beginning at 4:00 pm.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the 2nd Chance Animal Rescue of Richmond, Inc., 2905 US 35, Richmond, IN 47374 or Animal Care Alliance, 1353 Abington Pike, Richmond, IN 47374
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
.