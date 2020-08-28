David A. Melle



David A. Melle, age 82, went to be with the Lord at North East Methodist Hospital after a lengthy illness on August 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was a native resident of Centerville, Indiana and later moved to San Antonio, Texas with his family. He was a graduate of Richmond High School and retired from Indiana Gas Company after 40 years of service. David was a man who loved his family deeply, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and had a love for sprint car racing. David never knew a stranger and could hold a conversation with anyone. He genuinely enjoyed spending time and laughing with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cordelia Melle, his uncle Carl Weist, his sister Marilyn Keen, his son Curt Melle, and granddaughter Jessica Melle. He is survived by and loved by his children Marty Melle, Mike and Mary Melle, Tod and Lori Melle, Dave and Misty Newman; brother-in-law John Keen; grandchildren, Curtis and Jennifer Melle, Erica and Sonia Melle- Hernandez, Shari and Orlando Ayala, Kaci Shae Melle, Madison and Brandon Butterfield, Michael and Amy Melle, Mackenzie Melle, Kayla Newman, Cameron Newman; great-grandchildren Faith Melle, Kinsleigh Ayala, Aiden Melle, Curtis A. Melle II, Georgia Melle, Grayson Melle, Connor Butterfield, Turner Melle, and Rhyder Luke Ayala. A special thank you to Toddy Fox, Chad and Shaelyn Fox; Brooklyn Fox, Piper Fox, and Ainzleigh Fox for their love and support.



At David Melle's request there will be no service, but a promise from his children and grandchildren to celebrate every day to the fullest in his memory.









