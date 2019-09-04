|
David Alan Stearns
Richmond - David Allen Stearns, 50, of Richmond passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 12, 1969 in Connersville, Indiana to Clifford and Beulah Stearns.
David served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm and Operation desert shield. He was a master marksman. He received several military citations and commendations.
He was a master builder and had built many homes throughout Colorado where he lived much of his life after the military. He had a passion for dirt bike riding, having won several trophies throughout his life including First place at Haspin Acres in August 2019.
David also enjoyed boating and fishing and spending time with his friends and family. Above all, David loved being a father and a grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Scott) Ritz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a son, Michael Stearns of Westminster, Colorado; two grandsons: Sebastian and August Ritz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; mother, Beulah Lee Fudge of Richmond; father, Clifford Edward Stearns of Connersville; three brothers, Mark Stearns of Richmond, his daughters Tia Chestnut & Alexis Harris; John Stearns of Connersville and Jason Stearns of Richmond and his daughter Brittany and granddaughter Ivy; sister Kathy (Fred) Nau of Littleton, Colorado and her children, Ashley Walcher and Alex Nau and other nieces.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, IN with Rev. Steve Disbro officiating. Burial will follow at Lewisville Cemetery in Lewisville, IN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. A memory or condolences may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 4, 2019