|
|
David Alston
Richmond, IN - It is with heavy hearts, the family of David Alston announces his passing after a brief illness, Wednesday August 7th, 2019 at the tender age of 64 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
David after graduating from Eastside High School in Paterson, New Jersey attended a Trade school in Passaic, New Jersey. After which he became gainfully employed at Robertellos Auto Body Shop. He also received a certificate in Culinary Arts at Sinclair Community College in Dayton Ohio. David was also a member of the L'Overture Masonic Lodge, as well.
At the time of his passing, He was employed at Airborne in Wilmington, Ohio where he developed a close relationship with his fellow co-workers, as well as a Uber and Lyft driver in the surrounding area.
But, his first position in life since the day he was born was as a Servant of the Lord. Elder David Alston was a true man of God as he was the Pastor of The Church of God and Saints of Christ, in Richmond Indiana for many years.
He leaves behind his cherished and devoted wife of 40 years Dianna Alston and 3 daughters, Devonna Rogers, Janell (Michael) Smiley of Indianapolis, Indiana and Sara Sanders of Indianapolis, Indiana. As well as, 8 Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. His sister Amelia Williams of Houston, Texas and, 2 other siblings.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Anna Alston, as well as 2 brothers Benjamin Jarido, and Steven Jackson.
His presence will be missed greatly by the family, church family, friends and those who loved and knew him.
Funeral services will be held at Bethel A.M.E. Church on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call Thursday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Funeral services will be held at Bethel A.M.E. Church on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call Thursday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 13, 2019