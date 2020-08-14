David Barnes
Dublin - David Howard Barnes, 74, passed away Thursday afternoon August 13, 2020 at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana. The son of the late David R. and Helen Ermadella (Howard) Barnes, David was born in Richmond, Indiana on May 23, 1946. Formerly of Dublin, David graduated from Lincoln High School in Cambridge City with the class of 1965. David married the former Judith Ann Hazelwood in Erie, Pennsylvania on December 30, 1967. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on May 14, 1971. David began his employment with Indianapolis Power & Light that same year and retired as a maintenance foreman after 30 years of service. He made his home in Greenfield since 1997. In his leisure, David enjoyed fishing and bowling. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 53 years, Judy; 3 children, Mary Roudebush, Elizabeth Barnes and David E. Barnes; 7 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 1 sister, Anne Stevens.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday August 18, 2020 at South Lawn Cemetery- Dublin, Indiana 47335. Elder Carthel Wilson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: The ARC of the United States, (Association of Retarded Citizens) 1825 "K" Street, NW Suite 1200/ Washington, DC 20006
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com