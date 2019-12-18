Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
David C. Burns

David C. Burns Obituary
David C. Burns

Richmond - David C. Burns 76 of Richmond passed away December 17, 2019 at Hospice of South west Ohio in Madeira, Ohio after a short illness. He was born January 1, 1943 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to William and Emma Elam Burns and has lived in this area since the 70's.

He retired after 25 years from Harris Allied Broadcast Equipment. David thoroughly enjoyed the broadcasting industry and keeping up with his old co-workers.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years Freya Burns of Richmond, two daughters Erin (Craig) Norris of Lebanon, Ohio, Natalie (Brian Crosby) Burns of Indianapolis, two step-children Michael Sellers, Lori (Kenny) Wagers both of Centerville, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
