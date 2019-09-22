|
David deCourcy
Richmond - David Alan deCourcy, 46, died on September 13, 2019, in Richmond, IN, after struggling through periods of poor health complicated by type 1 diabetes. He is survived by his daughter, Ciera Brooke deCourcy of Chicago, his parents, Dr. Alan S. deCourcy and Lynne Hugo-deCourcy, his sister, Brooke deCourcy Demos, her husband, Matthew Demos, nephew Andrew Alan Demos and niece, Alyssa Madison Demos, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of his family. He went through the Talawanda school system and graduated from Indiana University in 2003 with a degree in Communications and a certificate from Purdue in Organizational Leadership. Known for his passionate devotion to certain sports teams, his humor, and his love of music, David will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main Street, Oxford, OH, 45056, followed by a reception at The Seminary Church Community Room on the first floor on the corner of East Church Street and N. Poplar Street. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone who wishes to give a memorial gift, donate in David's name to The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate). Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019