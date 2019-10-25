|
|
David Gentry
David Gentry, age 76, passed away on Tuesday October 22nd, 2019 at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana after a long illness. Dave was born on May 14th, 1943 to Earl and Lucille (Knauf) Gentry. Dave grew up in Cambridge City and graduated with the class of 1961. He owned and operated Gentry Truck & Trailer and Equipment Corporation in Richmond, Indiana in the 1970s, before moving out west in 1983. He then settled in his beloved Colorado where he lived until returning to Indiana to be with family in 2014. Dave traveled for many years selling industrial truck equipment for Western Sales Associates. He had a passion for steam trains, any kind of steam engine and his cherished 57' Chevy. He was a former Mason and a proud lifetime member of the NRA. Survivors include his wife Patsey (Wilson) Gentry of Greenfield, daughters Dana (James) Riggs of Cambridge City, Erika (Brian) Miller of Greenfield, and son Matt Gentry of Hagerstown, brother Bob ( Barbara) Gentry of Union City, IN, two grandsons, Mitchell Miller of Greenfield, Reggie Miller of Richmond, three step-grandsons, Jamen Riggs, Nathan (Richai) Riggs, Ryan (Kim) Riggs, all of Cambridge City, nieces, nephew, and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents Earl and Lucille Gentry, sister-in-law Helen Gentry, and an infant brother Gary. According to Dave's wishes, there will be no public services. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019