David R Holwager
Cambridge City - David "Doc" Richard Holwager, DDS, passed away Friday, September 6th at the age of 65. David was born October 26, 1953 in Marion County, Indiana to Joe and Jean (Jontz) Holwager. He graduated from Indiana University in 1976 and went on to graduate, with honors, from the IU School of Dentistry in 1982. David then settled in Cambridge City, Indiana, where he ran a successful dental practice for over 35 years.
David was involved in several organizations throughout his life. He was a member of the ADA, IDA, IDPAC, Eastern Dental Association, International College of Dentistry, Cambridge Lodge #5 F & AM, New Day Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Civil War reenactor's unit 44th TN Co. K, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, the Cambridge City Chamber of Commerce, and many many others. David was a proud Mason and strong political advocate of the dental community. His passion for and commitment to serving his community lead to the receipt of numerous awards, including the Sagamore of the Wabash.
When not helping at the Lodge or working on dental legislation, David could be found spending time with his family and clowning around with his friends. David took pride in his yard work, his annual Christmas light displays, and describing that one 'really big' fish that got away.
David was a caring husband, a loving and proud father, an avid IU fan, a devoted member of this community, and a true disciple of God. He will be missed more than words could ever describe.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Elaine M. Holwager, and 2 daughters, Mary Jean and Andrea.
A funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14th at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Cambridge City. Friends may call at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel from 4:00 until 8:00 pm on Friday, September 13th where there will be Masonic Services at 7:45.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 12, 2019