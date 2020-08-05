David Kirkendall-Hollingsworth Jr.
Richmond, IN - David "Baby David" Kirkendall-Hollingsworth Jr., age 4, joined the heavenly angels on August 2, 2020. He was born October 27, 2015, to David and Hannah Kirkendall-Hollingsworth, in Richmond, Indiana.
David's personality was one of a kind. He loved Garfield and PJ Mask. His favorite foods were Fruity Pebbles, McChicken's and lasagna. He was fearless and believed he was a Ninja! His favorite things to do were swimming and walking trails. He loved the song "Barbie Girl". He is and will always be mommy and daddy's world and he will be missed dearly.
Besides his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory, two sisters: Aspen and Laveaha Kirkendall-Hollingsworth; brother: Wyatt Kirkendall; grandparents: Ricky Hollingsworth, Carina Miller and Edward Hollingsworth; four aunts: Carolyn Hollingsworth, Haiven White, Brynndolyn Hollingsworth and Brooklynn Toth; three uncles: Ricky Hollingsworth Jr., Marcus Hollingsworth and Michael Bennett; and a host of other relatives including special friends, Holly Russel, Blake Russel and Tyler Jones.
"The family would like to extend many special thanks to Riley Hospital for Children and Doug and Tammy Wheeler".
Public visitation will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon. The funeral service is private. Masks are required. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com