David L. BelcherRichmond - David L. Belcher, age 73 of Richmond, Indiana passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. David was born on September 24, 1947 in Tennessee to Lloyd Belcher and Mary Green.He is survived by seven children, three brothers and one sister.Services are pending and in the care of Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. If you have any information regarding David's immediate family, please contact Riggle-Waltermann at (765) 966-7684.