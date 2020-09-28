1/1
David L. Dearing
David L. Dearing

Richmond - David L. Dearing, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born April 13, 1934, in Cambridge City, Indiana, to Ray and Jessie Gethers Dearing, David was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. He graduated from Richmond High School. David retired from Wellings Toyota in 1999. He also worked in the construction industry, having built many houses, and operated Dearing's Plaza, which included a restaurant, gas station, and motel. David was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond. He was a very positive man, who had a wonderful sense of humor. David enjoyed boating and camping. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Donna Dearing; children, Gary Dearing (Nancy Pipes) of Richmond and Vickie (Ed) McWhinney of New Paris, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Phillip Dearing of Richmond and Sharon Dearing of Centerville, Ohio; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Clark; great-grandson, Noah McWhinney; parents; sister, Donna J. Schuerman; and brother, Ray Dearing Jr.

Visitation for David L. Dearing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 1601 South A Street, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Hay officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the church. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
