|
|
David L Stevenson
David L Stevenson, a man of great loyalty and integrity passed peacefully at the age of 90. David was born in Richmond, IN. He attended Earlham College, then received a BA from Indiana University. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. David was a sales representative for his first employer, the Texas Oil Co. Then for 25 years he worked for Kellogg's of Battle Creek, MI and held world wide executive positions including: President of Kellogg's in Japan, CEO of Africa/Australia/Asia Operations, Managing Director of Kellogg's of Great Britain, CEO of Continental European Operations, CEO of Mrs. Smith Frozen Food Co and VP of Kellogg's Corporate Planning. In retirement in Palm City, FL, he was active in the Hospital Auxiliary as the Chairman of ER volunteers and he volunteered for Hospice. David enjoyed golf, tennis, reading and long walks. He is survived and will be missed by his wife of 66 years, Sue Stevenson, two children, four grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Graveside service at Earlham Cemetery to be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Hospice of Martin Co, FL in his name.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, 2020