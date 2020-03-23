|
|
David Alva Lackey, 81, of Liberty, Indiana passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born on September 7, 1938, at home in West College Corner, Indiana. He was the son of Walter & Grace (Muddell) Lackey.
David grew up helping his family raise horses and donkeys at his parents' residence in West College Corner. In his adult years he worked for Charles Dean Murry on his farm for 21 years before moving to Medina, Ohio and living with his brother, Doug (Donna) Lackey and their children, Kay and Walter Lackey. He was always excited to come back home for visits and family picnics and could always make his family laugh with his unique humor. He returned to Liberty in July of 2010 and resided at South View Courts. David enjoyed riding his three-wheel bicycle around town and would always go to J's Restaurant to eat. During his bike rides, he would stop and talk with the local police officers and volunteer firefighters of Liberty, and many others in town. In March of 2015, he moved to Whitewater Commons Nursing Home in Liberty, where his last years were spent taking part in activities and bringing laughter to the residents and staff.
Survivors include his brothers, Paul (Lois) Lackey and john (Pam) Lackey, of Liberty, Harold (Carol) Lackey, of Greenville, OH, Sheldon (Dorothy) Lackey, of College Corner, OH, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Grace Lackey; four sisters, Carolyn Corrington, Esther Hornsby, Patricia McKinney, and Norma Ashcraft; one brother, Donald Lackey; four nephews, one niece, one great-nephew, and one great-niece.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. Burial will be in College Corner Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit
www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020