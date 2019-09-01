Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
David Lee Freeman


1963 - 2019
David Lee Freeman Obituary
David Lee Freeman

Richmond - David Lee Freeman 55 of Richmond died August 30, 2019 at his home after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born October 16, 1963 in Dayton, Ohio and lived here most of his life. He worked in construction as a steel erector and enjoyed tinkering.

Survivors include his two children James Hall of Richmond and McKenzie Freeman of Greenfield, his mother Bonnie Knipp of Richmond, his sister Becky (Jimmy) Salters of Richmond, nieces and nephews including Lester Freeman and Dustin Newsom, Candace Galan, great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one brother William "Billy" Freeman and one sister Bonnie Sue Freeman.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday September 6, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 1, 2019
