David Lee Gibson


Richmond - David Lee Gibson born on November 2, 1942 passed away on May 23, 2019. He was in the Airforce and worked at Walt Disney World. He later retired from Millington Baking Company in Tennessee. Survivors include children Carol (Joseph) Cory, Davida (Tom) Madden, William (Theresa) Gibson; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister and two children Mary Beth and Marti. Memorial for David will take place at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 29, 2019
