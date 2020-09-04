David Lee Mink
Centerville, IN - David Lee Mink, 56 years old, was born in Richmond, Indiana, and passed away September 2, 2020, from results of a vehicle accident.
He was a graduate of Northeastern High School. Dave had multiple self learned talents in cement work, construction, car motors and car body repair. He formed an everlasting bond with the Cates family when he became their auto body repairman. He had a love for NASCAR, boating, rebuilding old cars and vacations with friends and family. He always said he loved everyone the same.
He is survived by two daughters: Kristi McGuire and Mindy Mink; his mother: Donna Mink; sister Debbie Patlan; five grandchildren; uncle Buddy and aunt Patty Mink and aunt Geri Griffin and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father: Dolphus Robert Mink.
As per Dave's wishes, no services will be held. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. The family requests no flowers however; please send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com