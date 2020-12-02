David M. Demuth
Richmond - David M. Demuth, age 61, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Reid Health with family by his side.
David was born on April 28, 1959, in Richmond, Indiana, to Willis G. and Rita P. Demuth, the youngest of six siblings. He graduated from PJ's College of Cosmetology. After gaining experience at local salons in Richmond, David opened his own, The Cutting Edge. Following his passion for cosmetology, he opened the David Demuth Institute of Cosmetology (DDIC) in Richmond and shared his talent through teaching. David was as passionate about developing skills in others as he was with continuing to hone his own. A lifelong learner, David served on the Indiana State Board of Cosmetology for 20 years, including the position of president. David's gifts extended beyond cosmetology, as he was a fantastic cook, crafty artist, generous friend, loyal animal lover, and devoted brother and uncle. He was one of a kind and, in turn, embraced the individuality of those around him. David had an infectious spirit. He was always smiling and could brighten any room with his laughter.
He is survived by his sisters, Suzanne Cramer and Dianne Reed; brothers, Brian Demuth and Kevin Demuth; nieces and nephews, Lisabeth Hudyk, Christopher Feaster (Diana), Carole Reeves, Kelley Hunt (Scott), Annemarie Fessler (Keith), Lori Wheeler (Seamus), Natalie Layne, and Erin Henry (LaRon); great-nieces and great-nephews; and loyal dog, Cleopatra.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Andrew Demuth.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private, family service. A Celebration of Life for David M. Demuth will be planned in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, the family of David Demuth requests donations be made to the David Demuth Cosmetology Scholarship Fund at the Wayne County Foundation. Please make memorial gifts payable to the Wayne County Foundation, 33 South 7th Street, Suite 1, Richmond, IN 47374 and indicate "In memory of David Demuth" on your gift. Contributions may also be given online at www.waynecountyfoundation.org
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
