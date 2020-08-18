David Mauller
Liberty - David W. Mauller, 69 of Liberty passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. He was born on March 9, 1951 in Richmond to the late Robert Mauller and Mabel Chafin Mauller.
David spent 20 years serving in the United States National Guard where he obtained the rank of sergeant. In the National Guard, he was a truck driver and small ordnance repairman for Company A in Richmond, IN & company D in Connersville, IN. David was known for his marksmanship in the mortar platoon where he received several commendations. While in the National Guard, he worked at Square D where he was a crane operator and also worked in the shipping and receiving department. David retired after 37 years of service at Square D.
Aside from his drive to work and support his family, he was always willing to help anyone that needed it. He enjoyed going fishing with his grandchildren, watching Nascar Racing and would love to take the grandkids to the dirt track races. David cherished his time spent with his family and friends. Along with his family, he also loved his extended church family. He was always there to help and would go out of his way to help anyone he could.
David will be greatly missed by his wife, Deborah L. Mauller, his children, Anna Mauller, Matthew (Rebecca) Mauller and Patrick Mauller; seven grandchildren, Brayden Mauller, Devin Mauller, Keagan Mauller, Kaitlynn (Taylor) Orr, Jackson Mauller, Caleb Mauller and Kora Mauller; three great grandchildren, Mya, Grayson and Harley; sisters, Edith (Don) Crist and Roberta Morgan; father-in-law Don Roberts, and several honorary children and grandchildren; and his favorite dog Ava.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Francis Bennett Stanton; a niece, Jennifer Gay Rush; grandparents, aunts and uncles; and mother in law, Wilma Sue Roberts.
Visitation for David will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, Liberty, 310 N Main St Liberty, IN 47353. The funeral service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, 10:00am, at the funeral home. A Graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at Brownsville United Methodist Cemetery in Brownsville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Community Church Camera fund or the family. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com
.