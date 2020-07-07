1/1
David Mayse
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Mayse

Richmond - David Mayse 81 of Richmond passed away July 5, 2020 in his home after a short illness. He was born July 6, 1938 in Lee County, Ky. to Scott and Ollie Mayse and lived here most of his life.

He worked for PRC until 1983 and he retired from JM Hutton Casket Factory.

David was a member of Straightline Pike Pentecostal Church.

He is survived by his three children Roger (Karen) Mayse of Centerville, Renee (Duane) Green of Richmond, Rodney (Jessica) Mayse of Richmond, five grandchildren Brandon (Jamie) Mayse, Ryan (Kasey) Mayse, Kelli (Zach) Fry, Kyle (Ashley) Green, Makenzie Mayse; his pride and joy's were his five great grandchildren Brantley Fry, Norah Mayse, Emorie Mayse, Kyler Green and one great-granddaughter on the way, several nieces, nephews, and his brother and sister in law who helped him out tremendously Donnie and Debbie Shepherd.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years Lois Mayse, one brother Tommy Mayse, four sisters Della Reece, Reva Burton, Dixie Wall, and Dovie Mayse.

Services will be 10:00AM Thursday July 9, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating; burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday July 8th at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Straightline Pike Pentecostal Church in David's name, 2395 Straightline Pike, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
10:00 AM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved