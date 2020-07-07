David Mayse
Richmond - David Mayse 81 of Richmond passed away July 5, 2020 in his home after a short illness. He was born July 6, 1938 in Lee County, Ky. to Scott and Ollie Mayse and lived here most of his life.
He worked for PRC until 1983 and he retired from JM Hutton Casket Factory.
David was a member of Straightline Pike Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his three children Roger (Karen) Mayse of Centerville, Renee (Duane) Green of Richmond, Rodney (Jessica) Mayse of Richmond, five grandchildren Brandon (Jamie) Mayse, Ryan (Kasey) Mayse, Kelli (Zach) Fry, Kyle (Ashley) Green, Makenzie Mayse; his pride and joy's were his five great grandchildren Brantley Fry, Norah Mayse, Emorie Mayse, Kyler Green and one great-granddaughter on the way, several nieces, nephews, and his brother and sister in law who helped him out tremendously Donnie and Debbie Shepherd.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years Lois Mayse, one brother Tommy Mayse, four sisters Della Reece, Reva Burton, Dixie Wall, and Dovie Mayse.
Services will be 10:00AM Thursday July 9, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating; burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday July 8th at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Straightline Pike Pentecostal Church in David's name, 2395 Straightline Pike, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com