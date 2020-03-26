|
|
David P. Dunlap
Richmond - David P. Dunlap, age 65, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born August 29, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana, to Paul L. and Ruth V. Graf Dunlap, David lived in Richmond most of his life. He worked at various resorts in Wisconsin and later was an Amway distributor. David was a member of Liberty Church of Christ and had formerly attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Webb Lodge No. 24, F. & A.M., Indianapolis Valley of Scottish Rite, Grand Lodge of Indiana, and Tarum Shrine. David loved to watch and participate in water ski shows. When he wasn't staying at the cabin in Land O'Lakes, Wisconsin, you would find him skiing with the Plum Ski-ters, a water ski show team, in Sayner, Wisconsin. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Linda Holman Dunlap; sons, Nickolas, Jonathan, and Matthew Dunlap, all of Richmond; siblings, Terry (LeeAnn) Dunlap of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Sharon (Jeff) Jordan of Richmond, and Virginia Huber of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Zachary Dunlap and parents.
A memorial service for David P. Dunlap will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Liberty Church of Christ, 102 S. Main Street, Liberty, IN 47353 or Indiana University Foundation, The John and Corinne Graf Professorship (Attn: 0370010803), 2325 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020