David Sharp
David Sharp, 74, died May 2, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida. Dave was a 1963 graduate of Richmond High School and received a degree in social work from Indiana University. He worked as a counselor for many years. He loved classic rock, southern blues, Florida sunshine, and his family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mike and Crystal Sharp. He is survived by his sister, Cinda Hibschman (Richard), niece, Kristi Hibschman, nephew, Jon Hibschman (Lisa), and grand-nieces, Laura and Megan Hibschman. Private services. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 4 to May 7, 2020