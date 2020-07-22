David "Burt" Spaethe
Richmond - David "Burt" Spaethe, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, July 20, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born June 14, 1931, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Arthur G. and Edna Simpson Spaethe, David moved to Richmond in 1995. He was a 1961 graduate of Butler University, earning a bachelor's degree in physics and math. David proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO) in 2008. David previously was the owner of the former White-Evans Elevator Co. in Indianapolis and was the vice president of Canton Elevator, Inc. in Canton, Ohio. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. David loved traveling, sharing about his time in the military, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Sally Thimm Spaethe; daughters, Rebekah (David) Blankenship of Indianapolis and Deborah Willhelm of Richmond; sons, David (Hilah) Spaethe of Beach Grove, Indiana, Thomas (Trisha McGregor) Spaethe of Indianapolis, and Paul Spaethe of Silverton, Oregon; 18 grandchildren, including special granddaughters, Jessica and Elexis Carico; 13 great-grandchildren; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Stephen Spaethe; parents; and brother, John Bradley Spaethe.
Memorial service for David "Burt" Spaethe will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Private burial with military honors will be in Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Lutheran Child and Family Services, 1525 North Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 121 South 18th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.