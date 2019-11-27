|
|
David Stewart
Lynn - Brett and Craig's dad, David Charles Stewart, age 72 of Lynn, IN died Tuesday (November 26, 2019). David was born in Owensboro, KY to two area schoolteachers, Marion Tracy and Isabel Stewart (later Isabel Cain). David graduated from Richmond High School, Indiana University School of Business and Indiana University School of Law. Before entering law school, David served as a lieutenant in the US Army, including a tour in Vietnam from 1970-1971. David served as a Wayne County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and Public Defender. He enjoyed the clients he served during over twenty-five years of his practice in Lynn. David served as Commissioner and Magistrate of Wayne Superior Court #3. David led the Lynn Friends youth group for nine years. He was able to lead youth on six trips to Juarez, Mexico and three trips to the New Orleans area following Hurricane Katrina. More recently he worshiped at Christ United in Richmond. David loved being a kid and being around kids. He went sledding, biking, horseback riding, jet skiing and speedboat tubing with family and friends into his late sixties. He coached t-ball, baseball, soccer and helped with school activities with his boys. He loved making cookies, stroganoff, and bread with his grandchildren and was proud of the playhouse he built for Grace.
David is survived by his sons, Brett (wife Sarah) Stewart of Richmond, IN and Craig (wife Tara) Stewart of Martinsville, IN, his ex-wife Linda Stewart, granddaughters Grace Noel Stewart, Melody Faye Stewart, (Brett and Sarah Stewart's daughters), Jonas Oliver Stewart, and Finlea Elise Stewart (Craig and Tara Stewart's children), his brother Marion Stewart of New York City and nephews Joshua Stewart and Jeremy Stewart. David also leaves special almost daughters. Also surviving are seven homes in Juarez and three homes and a pregnancy care center in New Orleans he helped construct and repair on mission trips.
A service of celebration will be held at Christ United Church in Richmond, IN on Saturday (November 30, 2019) at 1:00 P.M. Pastor Brett Karanovich will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery. A public visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Per David's wishes in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hands and Feet Ministries (P.O. Box 81205 Mobile, AL 36689) or IU Simon Cancer Center c/o IU Foundation Prostate Cancer Foundation (P.O. Box 7072 Indianapolis, IN 46207). Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019