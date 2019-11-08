|
David W. Reneau
Hagerstown - David William Reneau, 87, a longtime Hagerstown resident, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Brookdale Health Care, where he had resided for the past several weeks. Dave was born in Mays, IN on June 20, 1932 to Clarence and Ethel (McCullum) Reneau and live most of his life in Wayne County. Dave was a 1951 graduate of Hagerstown High School. After graduation, he served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Perfect Circle in Hagerstown for 35 years. Following retirement, he worked for Culberson Ambulance Service, before moving to Florida. Dave was a member of Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren, a former member of Hagerstown Optimist Club and American Legion Post 333. He was an avid walker and was easily recognized as he racked up the miles with his favorite walking stick. Survivors include his wife of over 64 years, Delores (Belt) Reneau; a son, Monty Reneau (Cindy) of Fort Wayne; a daughter-in-law, Fawn Reneau of Richmond; grandchildren, Mikey Reneau (Jessica), Katie Dale (Preston), Kasey Reneau, Rachel Reneau and LLaura Duffin; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings Paul Reneau of Blountsville, Shirley Razor of Geneva, FL, Betty Tarr (Bob) of New Castle and Sylvia Taylor of Vancouver, WA; several nieces and nephews. Also considered family, Inge Burns, Robbie Burns, Joy Klein and Denny Burns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Micheal Reneau, a granddaughter, Nicolette Reneau and siblings Lloyd Reneau, Clarice Hart, Raymond Reneau, Jesse Reneau and Helen Branham. Visitation will be 10 AM to 11 AM on Monday, November 11, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 11 AM. Pastor Brian Mackie will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019