|
|
Dean Alan Lamb
Richmond - Dean Alan Lamb died unexpectedly on December 14, 2019. He was born February 22, 1962, in Richmond, and spent most of his life here. Dean was the son of Robert and Pauline(King) Lamb.
He was a kind hearted guy that enjoyed helping friends, whether it was cutting down a tree or getting a car running.
He enjoyed playing pool, karaoke, fishing, and hunting. Dean was a member of the local laborers and hod carriers union for around 15+ years. He enjoyed the work he did in the construction field. Dean had a good hand in anything mechanical, from remodeling a house to restoring cars.
He will be missed by many friends and his family. Dean leaves behind his daughter Cassey Whipple and her husband, Greg, of Richmond; a son, Austin Alan and daughter Olivia Paige Lamb both of Decatur, Alabama; brothers, David W. (Teresa) Lamb and Daren L. Lamb; sister, Sherry (Lamb) Mills; nieces, Shauntella Lamb, Olivia Lamb, Amanda Lamb, Jewelia Lamb, and Tyra Lamb; nephews, Willie Mills Jr.(Ashley), Paul Miller Jr., and Robert Lamb; his aunts and uncles; and Dean's very special friends, Ray Davidson of Kentucky, Bobby Owens, and Ashley Mills, both of Richmond. Dean is proceeded by his parents; nephew, David Eugene Lamb; grandparents, Thomas and Stella Lamb and Bob and Louise King; and step-mother, Mary Lamb. The family would like to express a very special thank you to Julie Dawson.
Services for Dean will be held on Saturday, December 21st. The calling will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main St, in Richmond. The burial will follow directly after the calling service, at Earlham Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019