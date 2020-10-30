Dean R. Worl
formerly of Cambridge City - Dean R. Worl, 94, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice after a long battle with dementia. He was born on April 29, 1926 in Hagerstown, the youngest of six sons to Fred and Olive Worl.
On August 4, 1950 he married Lucille B. Goforth at the First Baptist Church of in Cambridge City and they were able to share almost 30 years together until her passing on January 29, 1980.
Dean's mother passed away when he was four and his father passed when he was thirteen, so his brothers helped to raise him from that time on. He grew up on a farm and was always a farmer at heart. Dean served in the United States Air Force during WWII where he was a navigator. His brother owned a liquor store in Cambridge City and he worked there after the war and quickly started his own taxi service where he picked up a carload of children and took them to school and back everyday. He also picked up the mail from the post office and delivered it to the Mail Crane for the train to pick up on its way through town. Being an entrepreneur he owned and operated Dean's Silver Dollar Bar in Cambridge City and Worl's Lounge in Lewisville for many years.
Dean and his wife, Lucille were baptized together at the Cambridge City Christian Church and became members of Tarpon Springs Christian Church, Tarpon Springs, FL. Dean was also a member of the American Legion Post 338 in Dublin. He was a proud 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner for many years where he helped raise funds to care for children with Neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special healthcare needs. He had a soft heart and much compassion for suffering children.
Dean enjoyed fishing and spent many hours at Lake James and in Minnesota and Canada, where he enjoyed nature and being on the water. He had a passion for farming and even after moving to Florida would return to Indiana to help his brother plant and harvest crops.
He is survived by his daughter, Vona (Lester) Bryant of Cambridge City; grandchildren, Robin (Lisa) Bryant of Palm Harbor, FL, Tracie (Bruce) Richardson-Massengale and Dean (Kim) Bryant all of Cambridge City; six great-grandchildren, Chase, Kyle, Leslie and Carlie Richardson and Jordan (Michael) Brown and Logan Bryant; a great-great-grandson, Levi Richardson.
Along with his parents and beloved wife, Lucille, he is preceded in death by his six year old son, Bobby Dean Worl in 1954 and his five brothers, Paul (Beulah), Carl (Saramae), Loyd (Evelyn), Fred (Mary Olive) and Lone (Ineta) Worl.
A private extended family service will be held at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City with Pastor Danny Berry of the Cambridge City Christian Church officiating. Burial will be at Brick Church Cemetery in Hagerstown. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cambridge City Christian Church, 106 W Church St., Cambridge City, IN 47327 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
