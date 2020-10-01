Deborah Elaine Duncan Rankin Isley
Richmond -
Deborah Elaine Duncan Rankin Isley, age 50, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Randolph Hospital in Winchester, Indiana, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Debbie was born on May 6, 1970, in Rockford, Illinois, to Patricia Wright Young. She graduated from National Trail High School in 1988. Debbie worked for Seton Catholic Schools for many years before moving to Columbus, Ohio, in 2003, where she began working as a purchaser at the former Ball Corporation, now Ball Metalpack.
Being the "Queen of Freaking Everything" was exhausting, but Debbie persevered. She was known for her love of family, quick wit, generous nature, compassionate spirit, and being a bit OCD. Debbie was an avid traveler and was always eager to see new places and meet new people. She spent much of her time with her family and pets. Debbie was determined to have her shih tzu, Trixie Belle, declared a princess. However, she consistently refused to wear the tiara.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Scott Rankin, and nephews, Derek Michael Ropp and Justin Robert Taylor.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin Isley of Richmond; mother, Patricia Young of Richmond; treasured siblings, Drew (Beth) Duncan, Cynthia (Thomas) Ropp, Wendy (Ralph II) Bane, Mark Duncan, and Beth Carter, all of Richmond and John Duncan of Chicago, Illinois.
Debbie had many, much loved nieces and nephews, Tony Duncan, Andrea (Ben) Duncan, Kaytlin Taylor, Brent (Lindsey) Ropp, Morgan Ropp, Ralph Bane III, Jennifer (Dave) Smith, Nathaniel Bane, Nicholas Bane, Ciera (Zakk) Wolf, Christopher Duncan, Charlotte Duncan, Bailey Hamilton, Hayden Hamilton, Collin Carter, Brody Carter, Tessa Rankin, Jacob Rankin, and Kyle Martin.
She was further blessed to have multiple great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, Nancy (Mike) Manning and Virginia "Ginny" Barth, and many cousins, especially Stacy Reece.
Debbie is also survived by her dog, Trixie Belle, cat, Ember, and some of the greatest friends around.
Visitation for Deborah Elaine Duncan Rankin Isley will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Short prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 815 West Main Street, Richmond, with Fr. Todd Riebe officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home and church. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
