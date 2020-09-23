1/1
Deborah L. Buccella
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah L. Buccella

Centerville, Ind. - Deborah L. Buccella, age 61, of Centerville, Indiana, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her mother's home.

Born October 24, 1958, in New Castle, Indiana, to Oliver S. and Alma Broglin Glisson, Debbie lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1977. Debbie was a motorcycle salesperson for Ike's Bikes and loved working as a part time bartender. She was a member of the Whitewater Valley Marine Corps League, Druids Lodge, VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108, and Fraternal Order of Eagles. Debbie enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her mother; sisters, Deanna Smith of Centerville and Denise (Dan) Shirk of Vandalia, Ohio; brother, Scott Glisson of Centerville; stepchildren, Anthony, Danielle, and Tory Buccella; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Buccella; father; and brothers, Dean and Nick Glisson.

A Celebration of Life for Deborah L. Buccella will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Whitewater Valley Marine Corps League, 200 South 9th Street, Richmond. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Whitewater Valley Marine Corps League, 200 South 9th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Whitewater Valley Marine Corps League
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved