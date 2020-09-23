Deborah L. Buccella
Centerville, Ind. - Deborah L. Buccella, age 61, of Centerville, Indiana, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her mother's home.
Born October 24, 1958, in New Castle, Indiana, to Oliver S. and Alma Broglin Glisson, Debbie lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1977. Debbie was a motorcycle salesperson for Ike's Bikes and loved working as a part time bartender. She was a member of the Whitewater Valley Marine Corps League, Druids Lodge, VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108, and Fraternal Order of Eagles. Debbie enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her mother; sisters, Deanna Smith of Centerville and Denise (Dan) Shirk of Vandalia, Ohio; brother, Scott Glisson of Centerville; stepchildren, Anthony, Danielle, and Tory Buccella; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Buccella; father; and brothers, Dean and Nick Glisson.
A Celebration of Life for Deborah L. Buccella will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Whitewater Valley Marine Corps League, 200 South 9th Street, Richmond. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Whitewater Valley Marine Corps League, 200 South 9th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or American Cancer Society
, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
