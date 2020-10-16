1/1
Deborah Sue "Debbie" Petitt
1963 - 2020
Deborah "Debbie" Sue Petitt

Richmond - Deborah (Debbie) Sue Petitt died unexpectedly in her home on October 14, 2020 in Richmond, Indiana. Deborah was born July 23, 1963 to Winford Petitt and Wanda (Kenny) Drook of Richmond, Indiana. Debbie attended and graduated from Richmond High School. She worked for Economy Plumbers for several years as a secretary for her dad. Deborah spent time watching her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading books. She is survived by a son Brian (Ashley Blevins) Petitt; Fiance Danny Silcot; siblings Rhonda (Brad) Parker, Karen Cooley of Knoxville, Tennessee; step siblings Karla (Mike) Lopeman, Beth Drook-Sekse, Debbie Drook-Sekse, Kim (Bobby) Dunlap and Brian Drook; grandchildren Brayden, Allison, Elaina and Keegan along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brothers Billy and Mike Petitt of Richmond, Indiana.

Service for Deborah will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Curt Nies will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) at the funeral home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
OCT
21
Service
06:00 PM
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
